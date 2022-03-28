Police continue search for Broad Street bank robber

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls police conducted a citywide manhunt in Glens Falls on Monday in search of the man who robbed the Glens Falls National Bank on Broad Street that morning.

The man entered the bank about 10:25 a.m., clad in a camouflage bandana, a gray hoodie and dark sunglasses, and he slipped a bank teller a note demanding an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

The suspect received the money, exited the building and fled by foot on Mission Street heading north, police said in a news release on Monday.

Cameras inside the bank revealed the suspect to be a white man, between 5 feet and 5 feet, 4 inches tall, wearing a tan-colored jacket and green pants with a white logo imprinted on the left leg.

Police said the suspect did not have a weapon and there were no injuries.

All schools in the Glens Falls City School District went into lockout mode as an extra safety precaution Monday morning while the robber was at large.

“Our school resource officer is in constant communication with the police department,” Sky Heritage, the district spokesperson, said Monday afternoon.

This frequent communication allowed for schools to respond immediately. As of 10:40 a.m., the schools were closed off to the outside world while classes continued as usual.

Dismissal for all the schools happened at the usual time with extra security and school resource officers who escorted students from the buildings.

School officials said their lockout procedures are followed in response to “an actual or potential threat from outside the building.”

Glens Falls National Bank closed its Broad Street branch for the rest of the day after the incident occurred.

The bank issued a statement on Monday saying: “We are thankful that our staff are safe and that our security protocols helped to ensure the safety of all involved.”

In the beginning of the search, Mission Street was closed off for a short period of time.

Helicopters were deployed by the New York State Aviation Unit.

Along with the aviation unit, New York State Police, Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit assisted the Glens Falls Police Department in the investigation.

This is the third robbery to happen this month in the area.

Two local men were arrested Saturday in connection with a bank robbery in Fulton County.

Gary Morehouse, 33, of Queensbury, and Jared Ellis, 31, of South Glens Falls, were charged with felonies in connection with the robbery of the NBT Bank in Northville. They fled the scene in a vehicle, and after a short pursuit that ended in the town of Providence, were caught.

On March 13, an armed robbery took place at the McDonald’s in South Glens Falls.

The suspect left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money in a bag.

The suspect was completely covered and therefore was not able to be identified.

However, authorities believe he is 5 feet, 6 inches tall.

