Police: Cleaner stole thousands in jewelry from homes

MOREAU — A South Glens Falls woman was charged with grand larceny Saturday for allegedly stealing more than $5,000 worth of jewelry and valuables from homes where she worked as a cleaner, police said.
Melody M. Tummons, 52, was charged with third-degree grand larceny, a felony, after an investigation by State Police, records show.
State Police said police recovered the majority of the stole items when executing a search warrant at Tummons' home.
Tummons was released pending prosecution in Moreau Town Court.
