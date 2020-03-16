You are the owner of this article.
Police: Cleaner stole thousands in jewelry from homes
Police: Cleaner stole thousands in jewelry from homes

MOREAU — A South Glens Falls woman was charged with grand larceny Saturday for allegedly stealing more than $5,000 worth of jewelry and valuables from homes where she worked as a cleaner, police said.

Melody M. Tummons, 52, was charged with third-degree grand larceny, a felony, after an investigation by State Police, records show.

State Police said police recovered the majority of the stole items when executing a search warrant at Tummons' home.

Tummons was released pending prosecution in Moreau Town Court.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

