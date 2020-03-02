Police charge woman with felony DWI in Moreau

MOREAU -- A call about a "suspicious person" on West River Road led to the arrest of a woman on multiple felony charges Saturday, according to State Police.

Troopers responding to a 1 p.m. call about suspicious activity near the Reynolds Road intersection stopped a vehicle driven by Linda C. Deitz, 42, of Albany, the agency's public information website showed.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

They determined she was drunk, and had at least one prior driving while intoxicated conviction, according to the website.

She was found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.18 percent or higher, which led to felony counts of DWI and aggravated DWI, according to State Police.

Dietz was released pending prosecution in Moreau Town Court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1