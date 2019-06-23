DAY -- Police have charged Christian T. Orologio, 31, of Galway, with boating while intoxicated after he crashed Saturday night on Great Sacandaga Lake.
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call around 6:40 p.m. and an investigation led them to Orologio, who was also charged with reckless operation of a vessel and unreasonable speed.
Orogolio was injured and taken to Saratoga Hospital after the crash, but his injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to the police report.
Police said he ran aground near Majestic Mountain Marina on North Shore Road in the town of Day.
Orogolio will appear in Day Town Court on a later date.
