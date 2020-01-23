Police car hit during traffic stop on Northway

QUEENSBURY — A Warren County Sheriff's Office patrol car was damaged during a collision on the Northway on Thursday morning, but the drivers involved escaped injury.

The incident happened in the southbound lanes of the highway south of Exit 18 around 8:45 a.m.

Authorities said sheriff's Patrol Officer Steve Bunio pulled over a speeding driver, but instead of pulling to the right, the driver pulled off the left side of the highway, adjacent to the median.

Sheriff Jim LaFarr said Bunio sopke with the driver and directed him to pull off to the right shoulder instead, and explained how the two vehicles should do so. But the driver instead pulled quickly into the traveled lane, which prompted Bunio to do the same to try to shield the driver from oncoming traffic, LaFarr explained.

"As he tried to protect the other driver, the patrol car was clipped by a truck," LaFarr said.

The driver who was stopped, whose name was not immediately available, received a ticket for the initial speeding stop, but not for the lane change that led to the accident.