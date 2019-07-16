SOUTH GLENS FALLS — A local man was hospitalized Monday morning after he drove a vehicle into an office building in an effort to harm himself, police said.
The man suffered minor injuries, and was taken to Glens Falls Hospital's Behavorial Health Unit for treatment, officials said. His name was not released.
He caused damage to the building at the corner of Hudson and Fifth streets around 1:45 a.m. Monday.
Police said the building suffered damage to its porch and handicap ramp, but offices inside were not kept from opening and operating Monday.
