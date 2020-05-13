Police called for church busy with free meals

GLENS FALLS — Police were called Saturday afternoon to the Full Foundation Pentecostal Church on Staple Street, but no violations were found, only charity and goodness.
Someone called in a complaint that too many people were congregating at the church, breaking the social distancing rules in place for the COVID-19 pandemic. But the officer found all in order, as a few church members were cooking free takeout dinners for people driving up to receive them.
It may have appeared the church was busy, because cars have been lining up for the free meals. Before the pandemic, church leaders were holding the dinners every first and third Saturday, but they've been doing the cooking every week since April and drawing more and more takers.
"That first Saturday, we did 85, which was a lot for us. Now, we're averaging probably 150 to 170 meals on Saturday," said Stuart McMaster, a church deacon.
A couple of members work in the kitchen, and younger ones run the boxes of food out to the cars. Everyone wears masks and gloves.
At first, the church's rule was, you had to be in the car to get a meal. But people wanted to pick up food for their elderly parents or neighbors, McMaster said, and the church said yes to that.
The vast majority of the people who show up are in their mid-50s or older, he said, and most are by themselves.
"This is more than we've ever done, oh my goodness," McMaster said.
He told a story of how the isolation is affecting people.
"Last Saturday, one lady pulled up, she was kind of late, but they pulled a plate together ... She asked me to pray for her. I had gloves on and a mask on. I'm used to touching people when I pray with them, so I reached in with the glove on and grabbed her hand. She started crying. She said, 'Thank you for the food and thank you for the touch. I haven't been touched in weeks,'" he said.
The effort is being paid for by church members: "We're digging in our pockets," he said.
"Some members are donating chickens. Me and my wife, we're going to BJ's, getting trays of food. It's not coming from the bank account of the church, which is $100 away from being empty," he said.
"We believe in the power of God. Many of us are quite happy, this is what the church is supposed to be doing," he said.
