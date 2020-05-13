Police called for church busy with free meals

"This is more than we've ever done, oh my goodness," McMaster said.

He told a story of how the isolation is affecting people.

"Last Saturday, one lady pulled up, she was kind of late, but they pulled a plate together ... She asked me to pray for her. I had gloves on and a mask on. I'm used to touching people when I pray with them, so I reached in with the glove on and grabbed her hand. She started crying. She said, 'Thank you for the food and thank you for the touch. I haven't been touched in weeks,'" he said.

The effort is being paid for by church members: "We're digging in our pockets," he said.

"Some members are donating chickens. Me and my wife, we're going to BJ's, getting trays of food. It's not coming from the bank account of the church, which is $100 away from being empty," he said.

"We believe in the power of God. Many of us are quite happy, this is what the church is supposed to be doing," he said.

Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.

Love 9 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 6

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.