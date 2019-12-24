Police: Burglar stole Christmas presents from home

WILTON — A Ballston Spa man was jailed this week for allegedly breaking into a home in Wilton and stealing Christmas presents from a home, according to State Police.

Timothy W. Duncan, 41, is accused of breaking into the home over the weekend and stealing presents from under a Christmas tree that included electronics and jewelry, authorities said.

Troopers and investigators from the Wilton station identified Duncan as the suspect, as he is acquainted with the victims, and arrested him Monday and recovered most of the Christmas presents, State Police said.

Duncan was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail for lack of bail.

