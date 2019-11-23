WARRENSBURG — A man from Brant Lake faces two felonies and two misdemeanors after he allegedly attacked a person at a home in Warrensburg late Thursday, according to State Police.
Warren E. Devoe, 32, was charged with felony counts of aggravated family offense and criminal contempt and misdemeanor criminal obstruction of breathing and criminal mischief, police said in a news release. He was also charged with non-criminal harassment.
Shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday, State Police were called to a home in Warrensburg for what police termed a "domestic dispute."
Investigation at the scene revealed that Devoe had arrived at the victim’s home in violation of an active stay-away order of protection.
Devoe and the victim then had a "physical altercation" during which Devoe choked the victim, struck them multiple times, and destroyed their cell phone when they attempted to call for help, authorities said. Police arrived after a neighbor heard the altercation and called police.
Devoe was taken into custody and arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Part Court and sent to Warren County Jail in lieu of bail.
