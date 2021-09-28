Police: Boy, 13, made bomb threat at North Warren school

CHESTER — A 13-year-old boy was arrested on Monday after police said he made a bomb threat at North Warren Central School.

Superintendent of Schools Michele French said in a message on the district's website that at about 10:30 a.m., a written threat in the boys bathroom was brought to the attention of school security and administration.

School officials notified state police, which responded at about 11 a.m.

Students were told to remain in their classrooms so state police and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office could walk through the building. State police also used a police dog to conduct a sweep. No bomb was found.

The school resumed normal operations at about 1:30 p.m.

Troopers were able to determine who was responsible for the threat, police said.

The juvenile was charged with a felony count of making a terroristic threat and released to the custody of his parents.

