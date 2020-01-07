Police Blotter

Man sentenced for attempted assault
BALLSTON SPA — A Northumberland man was sentenced to up to 4 years in prison Monday for an incident in which he choked and injured another person, authorities said.
Christian D. Roldan, 27, pleaded guilty last fall to attempted second-degree assault, a felony, and misdemeanor criminal obstruction of breathing for an attack last June 10 in Northumberland. The extent of the victim’s injuries was not reported.
Police said he was acquainted with the victim, but their relationship was not released. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.
Roldan had a prior felony conviction, which resulted in Saratoga County Judge James Murphy imposing a 2- to 4 year prison term.
Woman headed to prison for robbery
FORT EDWARD — A Kingsbury woman who forcibly stole a purse from a woman who gave her a ride home has been sentenced to state prison for violating probation.
Stacey Altarac, 32, pleaded guilty in 2018 to third-degree robbery for the February 2018 incident in Kingsbury. Police said Altarac stole the victim’s purse and fled to her home on Seventh Avenue, where police later located her and recovered the purse and some of its contents.
She was sentenced to 6 months in Washington County Jail and 5 years on probation after the guilty plea, but was found to have violated probation late last year.
Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan imposed a 1-1/3- to 4-year prison term, with credit for the jail time she already served.
Woman charged with felony after crash
WILTON — A Lake George woman faces numerous charges after State Police stopped a vehicle for driving erratically on the Northway on Monday afternoon, and the driver drove into a guardrail, officials said.
Kathleen M. Dudziak, 28, was charged with felony driving while intoxicated after troopers were notified about an erratic driver heading south on the highway around 3 p.m., according to State Police.
The vehicle was located, and drove for about a mile-and-a-half with a State Police car trailing it with its lights and sirens activated, authorities said. The vehicle eventually stopped in the right hand travelled land, and the trooper quickly instructed the driver to pull onto the shoulder.
The driver complied, but drove into a guardrail as she did so, police said.
Troopers determined Dudziak was intoxicated, and she failed field sobriety tests but refused to take a breath test, according to State Police. Because of a prior driving while intoxicated conviction, she was charged with felony driving while intoxicated, records show.
Dudziak was also charged with misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance for allegedly possessing concentrated cannabis, police said. She was released pending prosecution in Wilton Town Court.