Police Blotter

Man sentenced for attempted assault

BALLSTON SPA — A Northumberland man was sentenced to up to 4 years in prison Monday for an incident in which he choked and injured another person, authorities said.

Christian D. Roldan, 27, pleaded guilty last fall to attempted second-degree assault, a felony, and misdemeanor criminal obstruction of breathing for an attack last June 10 in Northumberland. The extent of the victim’s injuries was not reported.

Police said he was acquainted with the victim, but their relationship was not released. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.

Roldan had a prior felony conviction, which resulted in Saratoga County Judge James Murphy imposing a 2- to 4 year prison term.

Woman headed to prison for robbery

FORT EDWARD — A Kingsbury woman who forcibly stole a purse from a woman who gave her a ride home has been sentenced to state prison for violating probation.

Stacey Altarac, 32, pleaded guilty in 2018 to third-degree robbery for the February 2018 incident in Kingsbury. Police said Altarac stole the victim’s purse and fled to her home on Seventh Avenue, where police later located her and recovered the purse and some of its contents.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}