Police: Bicyclist struck by a vehicle in Queensbury
Police: Bicyclist struck by a vehicle in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — Emergency personnel responded to a car-bicycle collision on Thursday.

The collision happened at about 6:40 p.m. at in the area of 221 Corinth Road near Stewart's Shops.

The 37-year-old male bicyclist had a leg injury and was transported to Glens Falls Hospital, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

No further information was available.

Check back for updates

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

