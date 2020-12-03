Police: Bicyclist struck by a vehicle in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — Emergency personnel responded to a car-bicycle collision on Thursday.

The collision happened at about 6:40 p.m. at in the area of 221 Corinth Road near Stewart's Shops.

The 37-year-old male bicyclist had a leg injury and was transported to Glens Falls Hospital, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

No further information was available.

