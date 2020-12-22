4-month-old boy dies in Hebron fire

HEBRON — A 4-month-old boy died in a fire that destroyed a house in Hebron on Tuesday morning.
Fire broke out at about 9:15 a.m. at a single-family ranch house at 59 Thunder Way. Several local departments were called to the scene, including Argyle, Salem, Hartford, Cossayuna and Hebron.
The boy's grandmother, Angela Funiciello, said in an email that the infant, whose name is Richard Ringer, perished in the fire and the family dog died as well.
“The whole thing is heartbreaking and I don’t know how to help. There was no insurance on the home. Everything’s gone. Our baby is gone,” she said in an email.
State police spokeswoman Meghan Lohman said one adult and one child were transported to Glens Falls Hospital for smoke inhalation.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the victims of the fire — Tori Ringer and her husband Ricky and their 4-year-old son Maxwell. Tori and Maxwell are in the hospital and Maxwell is in a burn unit.
“Anything will help. Not only do they have to replace everything they owned, they have to bury their beautiful baby and still make a Christmas for Maxwell. Please help,” wrote Ringer’s cousin, Eric Zellars, who organized the GoFundMe page.
There was no immediate word on a cause. State police will be investigating the fire with the assistance of the state Office of Fire Prevention and Control and the Washington County Bureau of Fire Control.
Tim Hardy, deputy director of the Washington County Department of Public Safety, said about 11 agencies were on the scene investigating the cause.
The property is on a private road off Route 30. Fire officials were not allowing media access to the site. The road was closed to traffic at Cross Road.
Check poststar.com for updates.