QUEENSBURY — Police have arrested a Johnstown woman for alleged attempts to cash a forged check at a Queensbury bank, a crime that police believe is tied to nationwide group known as the "Felony Lane Gang."
Jayde M. Jasewicz, 43, was charged with three felonies in connection with attempts to cash s forged check at TCT Federal Credit Union's branch on Hunter Brook Lane, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
Jasewicz was using stolen identification from a TCT customer, but staff at the bank became suspicious and she fled without getting any money, police said.
The customer's identification had been stolen from a vehicle in a parking lot at a town of Queensbury park on Meadowbrook Road.
Police believe Jasewicz, and two women who were arrested in Cambridge last month, were working with the "Felony Lane Gang," a Florida-based organized crime group that steals identification, credit cards, checks and other valuables after breaking into parked cars at shopping centers, YMCAs, parks and other areas where vehicles are left unattended.
Men affiliated with the ring roam the country recruiting local criminals to participate and try to cash forged checks or use stolen credit cards.
State Police and Cambridge-Greenwich Police arrested two women in Cambridge on Aug. 23 after they were tied to check forgeries in Washington and Rensselaer counties as part of the same crime spree, officials said.
Charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument were Gwen E. Schoewe, 34, of Sandusky, Ohio, and Andria D. Alukonis, 36, of Gloversville, and both remained in Washington County Jail as of this week.
In a related case, Jasewicz was also charged last month with trying to cash a forged check at a bank in Saratoga County, police said.
She was charged in Queensbury with felony counts of identity theft, forgery and criminal possession of stolen property, arraigned and returned to Saratoga County Jail.
Police highly recommend that valuables such as purses or wallets not be left in parked vehicles. If they must be left, lock them in glove compartments or hide them so they are not in plain view.
