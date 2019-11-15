{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A traffic stop on Route 149 early Saturday led to the arrest of two people on felony drug charges and a police seizure of 3 ounces of crack cocaine, police said

Two New York City residents who State police believe were delivering the drugs to Vermont were arrested just before 3 a.m. after they were stopped for unspecified traffic violations.

Charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance were Carlos J. Reyes, 42, of Brooklyn, and Luciann Homer, 38, of the Bronx, records show.

Both were arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail for lack of bail.

