Police arrest Long Island man for allegedly firing gun in backyard

LAKE LUZERNE - - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of shots fired from Lake Luzerne along the Hudson River Saturday evening.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office received a call at about 7:30 p.m. of shots fired near a residence at 5131 Route 9N. A portion of Route 9N was closed off as police investigated the scene, according to police radio transmissions.

Saratoga County dispatch said that there was some damage to a house, but there were no reports of injuries. The damage claim was determined to be false by Warren County sheriff's office.

Police interviewed people along East River Drive, Riverview Lane and Call Street in Lake Luzerne to investigate the situation.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release just after midnight stating Mark T. Stanek, 25, of Lindenhurst had been firing a .22 caliber rifle in his backyard.

He was arrested and charged with NYS Environmental Conservation Law of discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling. He was released with an appearance ticket.

The arrest was made by P.O. Campbell. The Warren and Saratoga County Sheriff’s Offices were assisted by members of the State Police.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.