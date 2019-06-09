QUEENSBURY — State police arrested Michael D. Murdock, 25, of Hudson Falls, NY for aggravated DWI on Saturday, June 8, according to a statement from the New York State Police Department.
Police say they observed Murdock's car speeding on Quaker Road and Murdock admitted to consuming alcohol.
Murdock was later tested and found to have 0.19% blood alcohol concentration, more than double the legal limit, according to police.
He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Queensbury Court on June 17.
