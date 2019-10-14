FORT EDWARD — A Hudson Falls man was arrested Friday after a fight broke out when he was cut off by a bartender.
The incident at Broadway Lanes began shortly before 11 p.m., state police said.
Timothy P. Souden Jr., 31, slapped a beer out of a bartender’s hand when the bartender refused to serve him any more alcohol. A bystander stepped in to protect the bartender, and Souden attacked, police said.
Souden bit the bystander’s nipple and hit him in the face repeatedly. Then he was escorted out, but he picked up a rock in the parking lot and threw it at a car, breaking the windshield, police said.
State police arrested Souden on charges of criminal mischief in the 3rd degree, a felony, and assault in the 3rd degree, a misdemeanor.
Souden was released with an Oct. 22 appearance ticket for Fort Edward Town Court.
