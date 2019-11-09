ARGYLE — A 26-year-old Argyle man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly trying to arrange a sexual encounter with an underage girl, according to State Police.
Austin D. DeMarco, 26, was charged with attempted second-degree rape and attempted second-degree criminal sexual act for allegations that he had sex with a teen under the age of 14, officials said.
Authorities said he engaged in online conversations with an undercover police officer who was pretending to be a child or have access to a child for sex, and he solicited the person to come to Argyle for a sexual encounter involving the child.
DeMarco was sent to Washington County Jail after his arrest but had been released as of early Friday.
