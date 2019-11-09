{{featured_button_text}}

ARGYLE — A 26-year-old Argyle man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly trying to arrange a sexual encounter with an underage girl, according to State Police.

Austin D. DeMarco, 26, was charged with attempted second-degree rape and attempted second-degree criminal sexual act for allegations that he had sex with a teen under the age of 14, officials said.

Authorities said he engaged in online conversations with an undercover police officer who was pretending to be a child or have access to a child for sex, and he solicited the person to come to Argyle for a sexual encounter involving the child.

DeMarco was sent to Washington County Jail after his arrest but had been released as of early Friday.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
3
0
0
10

Tags

Load comments