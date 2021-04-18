 Skip to main content
Police: Animal caused vehicle to go off road into Feeder Canal
{{featured_button_text}}
Car goes into Feeder Canal

Emergency personnel watch a crane pull a vehicle out of the Feeder Canal in Hudson Falls on Thursday night. Police said a driver trying to avoid animal went off the road into the canal.

 Provided photo

HUDSON FALLS — Hudson Falls Police have released details about what caused a car to go off the road into the Feeder Canal on Thursday night.

Police said a man was traveling south on Burgoyne Avenue in his 2018 Toyota Corolla just before 10 p.m., when an unknown animal came across the road. The driver, who police did not name, swerved to avoid hitting the animal. The car went off the road into into the canal in the vicinity of the Five Combines parking area, according to a news release. 

The driver only had minor injuries when evaluated on scene. The vehicle had significant damage and was removed from the scene by TowAway LLC using a boom truck.

Hudson Falls Police were assisted on scene by the state Department of Environmental Conservation Police as well as the Hudson Falls and Kingsbury fire departments and the Fort Edward Rescue Squad

No traffic issues were issued.

Patrolman Sean Casey and Patrolman Andrew Lafay handled the case.

