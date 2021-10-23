Police: Alcohol, speed contributed to fatal Warrensburg crash

WARRENSBURG — Alcohol and speed appear to be factors in a multi-vehicle crash Friday night that led to the death of a Warrensburg man, according to police.

Lucas B. Raymond, 32, was driving south on Main Street in a 2014 GMC Terrain in the area of Horicon Avenue when he crossed into the northbound lane and struck a 2017 Subaru Forester driven by 57-year-old Lisa M. Bateman of Johnsburg, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

After the collision, Raymond lost control and entered a "critical speed yaw," according to a news release.

During the yaw, he traveled back into the southbound lane and again crossed into the northbound lane, where he struck a parked 1998 Subaru Legacy in the area of 3728 Main St.

The vehicle continued traveling south and struck a parked 2003 F-350 in the area of 3712 Main St. before coming to a rest, according to police.

Raymond was found unresponsive and later died at the scene as a result of injuries from the crash, according to police.

Bateman was uninjured.

The crash occurred shortly after 11 p.m.

Alcohol and speed appear to have been factors in the crash, police said, but the Warren County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Unit and Criminal Investigation Division are continuing to investigate.

