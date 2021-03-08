Police: Albany man had heroin, cocaine in vehicle

MOREAU — An Albany man was arrested on Friday after troopers say they found heroin and cocaine during a traffic stop.

State police stopped Jamal A. Wilson, 48, on the Northway in Moreau just after midnight for a series of traffic infractions. As troopers approached the vehicle, they could smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside the car, according to a news release.

A search of the car found numerous wax envelopes containing heroin, a bag containing about 2.7 grams of heroin and a bag with about 1.3 grams of cocaine. Troopers also found 3.1 grams of crack cocaine and a small quantity of marijuana, police said.

Wilson was charged with two felony counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two misdemeanors of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as misdemeanor criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Wilson was virtually arraigned in Moreau Town Court and taken to Saratoga County Jail. He is due back in court at a later date.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.