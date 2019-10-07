{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD — A Kingsbury man arrested in June for allegedly molesting a young child has been indicted on numerous charges that accuse him of using the child to make pornography as well.

Billy J. Ruth, 33, was charged with five felonies and a misdemeanor for alleged sexual contact with a child he knew, as well as counts that accuse him of videotaping the molestation and preserving the video, court records show.

He was initially charged with one felony when arrested by State Police in late June, but a Washington County grand jury reviewed the case and added charges for a cell phone video that was discovered during the investigation, court records allege.

Ruth faces a charge of first-degree sexual abuse for sexual contact with a child under the age of 11, as well as counts of use of a child in a sexual performance, promoting a sexual performance by a child, possessing a sexual performance by a child, tampering with physical evidence and endangering the welfare of a child.

State Police said there was no evidence that the video was shared with anyone.

The tampering charge accuses him of trying to destroy evidence against him, though it wasn't specified what that evidence was.

Ruth has pleaded not guilty and is being held in Washington County Jail, pending further court action.

He faces up to 15 years in state prison on the weightiest charge, use of a child in a sexual performance, and 7 years on the sexual abuse count. Sentences could run consecutively for those charges.

His lawyer, Martin McGuinness, could not be reached for comment Monday morning.

