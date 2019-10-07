FORT EDWARD — A Kingsbury man arrested in June for allegedly molesting a young child has been indicted on numerous charges that accuse him of using the child to make pornography as well.
Billy J. Ruth, 33, was charged with five felonies and a misdemeanor for alleged sexual contact with a child he knew, as well as counts that accuse him of videotaping the molestation and preserving the video, court records show.
He was initially charged with one felony when arrested by State Police in late June, but a Washington County grand jury reviewed the case and added charges for a cell phone video that was discovered during the investigation, court records allege.
Ruth faces a charge of first-degree sexual abuse for sexual contact with a child under the age of 11, as well as counts of use of a child in a sexual performance, promoting a sexual performance by a child, possessing a sexual performance by a child, tampering with physical evidence and endangering the welfare of a child.
State Police said there was no evidence that the video was shared with anyone.
You have free articles remaining.
The tampering charge accuses him of trying to destroy evidence against him, though it wasn't specified what that evidence was.
Ruth has pleaded not guilty and is being held in Washington County Jail, pending further court action.
He faces up to 15 years in state prison on the weightiest charge, use of a child in a sexual performance, and 7 years on the sexual abuse count. Sentences could run consecutively for those charges.
His lawyer, Martin McGuinness, could not be reached for comment Monday morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.