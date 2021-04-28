Police: 84-year-old driver caused Northway crash that injured two DOT workers

MALTA — A state Department of Transportation worker remains in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in a work zone on the Northway on Tuesday.

The accident happened at about 1:36 p.m. on the northbound lane just south of Exit 12. A preliminary investigation by state police has determined that 84-year-old Sherburne Hill III, of Latham, was traveling north when he collided with another northbound vehicle, according to a news release.

Police believe that Hill then overcorrected and struck 56-year-old DOT employee Alexander Marin, of Ballston Spa, who was on foot at the time.

Hill also struck an attenuator truck occupied by 49-year-old David J. Curry of Clifton Park, and a DOT pickup truck occupied by 33-year-old Troy resident Aaron T. Gagliardi, police said.

Marin suffered serious injuries and was transported to Albany Medical Center. Gagliardi sustained non-life-threatening injuries and Hill had minor injuries. They were also transported to Albany Medical Center.

No criminal charges have been brought at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.