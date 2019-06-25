{{featured_button_text}}

CLIFTON PARK — An 83-year-old man was arrested Monday for allegedly hitting his 73-year-old wife on the head with an ax, police said.

William D. Barber, of Spruce Lane, was charged with first-degree assault, a felony, and misdemeanor criminal possession of a weapon for the attack on Denise Barber early Monday, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.

Mrs. Barber was taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment of injuries to her head and a hand, and was released later in the day.

Mr. Barber was arrested by the Sheriff's Office, arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

