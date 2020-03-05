Polcie: Man defrauded public assistance program
0 comments

Polcie: Man defrauded public assistance program

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD — A Fort Edward man has been charged with grand larceny for allegedly defrauding Washington County's public assistance program by receiving benefits to which he wasn't entitled, police said.

Daniel J. Herring Sr., 50, was charged with third-degree grand larceny, a felony, for receiving $4,200 in food stamp payments when intentionally failing to report all of his income, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Herring was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

Sheriff's Investigator Greg Danio made the arrest, after a joint investigation with the Washington County Department of Social Services.

Daniel Herring

Herring

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News