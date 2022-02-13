Polar Plunge tradition continues in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — Even with only a minute left before the 3 p.m. start time, last-minute participants signed up to run into the ice-covered, 34-degree waters of Lake George.

Eleven bathing-suit clad individuals lined the shore of Shepard Park Beach on Sunday to partake in the famous winter tradition at the lake, the Polar Plunge.

It was a rather quiet scene at the Lake George Winter Carnival, but locals and visitors still gathered in the below-freezing temperatures to enjoy the village festivities and witness the few brave enough to enter the lake.

Just before the event was slated to begin, eager onlookers lined the railings of the pier, hoping for the perfect view of the adventurous swimmers.

Members of the crowd could be heard trying to determine the reasoning behind choosing the chilly experience.

"They must've all had a bit to drink before this," one man chuckled to his wife.

"I wonder what goes through these people's heads," another man said.

A teenage daughter agreed to join in next week with her dad, if he paid her $100.

Barbara Waite and Patrick Snow ran into the water with ease and Waite could be heard counting out loud to 10, as she and Snow were treading water 10 feet from the sand.

Snow said this was the first Polar Plunge they had participated in.

"We've never done this before, but we just jump into cold water all the time," he said in a bathrobe with a winter hat on just minutes after emerging from the lake. "It helps us stay young and youthful."

"There are health benefits too," Waite added.

Volunteers of the American Red Cross were on the beach as well, waiting for two plungers to wrap in warm blankets after their winter dip.

Crowds could be seen huddled around the fire or securing a spot in line on the ice for the helicopter rides over the lake, available every day of the carnival.

The 60th annual Winter Carnival will continue each weekend in February.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.