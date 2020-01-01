Polar Plunge: Exhilarating but painful in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE – Let’s be honest. The water in Lake George on New Year’s Day is really, really cold.

“My legs started turning purple. I can’t really stand. It just hurts really bad,” said Rebecca Del Signore, 8, of Queensbury, after she ran into the water with her friends for the annual Polar Plunge.

While the rest of the group insisted they would do it again, she said, “Probably not.”

As her friends looked at her in disbelief, she added, “I like to do it as a family tradition…kind of.”

So that might be the end of that family tradition.

Some swimmers were surprisingly hardy, making it all the way to the sheriff’s deputies in yellow suits who stood in shoulder-deep water. They gave out high-fives and kept a close lookout for anyone who fell into the water.

While no one seemed to struggle this year, everyone had to walk past an ambulance and a marked sheriff’s scuba unit vehicle, highlighting the possible risks of submersing in ice-cold water.

The air was about 35 degrees, and the water was about 36 degrees, organizers said.