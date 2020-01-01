Polar Plunge: Exhilarating but painful in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE – Let’s be honest. The water in Lake George on New Year’s Day is really, really cold.
“My legs started turning purple. I can’t really stand. It just hurts really bad,” said Rebecca Del Signore, 8, of Queensbury, after she ran into the water with her friends for the annual Polar Plunge.
While the rest of the group insisted they would do it again, she said, “Probably not.”
As her friends looked at her in disbelief, she added, “I like to do it as a family tradition…kind of.”
So that might be the end of that family tradition.
Some swimmers were surprisingly hardy, making it all the way to the sheriff’s deputies in yellow suits who stood in shoulder-deep water. They gave out high-fives and kept a close lookout for anyone who fell into the water.
While no one seemed to struggle this year, everyone had to walk past an ambulance and a marked sheriff’s scuba unit vehicle, highlighting the possible risks of submersing in ice-cold water.
The air was about 35 degrees, and the water was about 36 degrees, organizers said.
That’s a big improvement over two years ago, when officials said it was 4 degrees on land with the surface temperature of the water 8 degrees.
About 800 swimmers signed up for the event.
Olivia Miller, 10, of Queensbury, decided to do the plunge last year because she wanted to see if the lake was colder than her swim team’s pool.
Spoiler: it was.
But she and her sister Sydney, 8, spent the first morning of the year shivering again this year.
“It’s fun,” Sydney said. “I made it all the way to the yellow man and he gave me a high-five.”
How cold was it?
“Really cold. Like really, really cold,” she said.
Others have been thinking about jumping into a freezing lake all their lives.
“I’ve lived here 26 years and I’ve never gone,” said George Fielding of Queensbury. He and two friends ran all the way to the sheriff’s deputies and ducked under before returning. Fielding was overjoyed, saying he would definitely do it again.
One of his friends was so cold he could not speak.
For others, the plunge was the only way to enjoy the lake during the long winter months.
“I wanted to go swimming in the winter,” said Theresa Nieves, 12, of Saratoga. “It’s fun getting cold.”
But after she went in, she admitted that she had a different preference for her next winter swimming excursion.
“In like a warm pool, yeah,” she said.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.