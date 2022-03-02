Plea offer extended to man charged in wrong-way Northway crash that killed two

QUEENSBURY — A plea deal was offered Wednesday in the case of a Saranac Lake man who, police say, drove the wrong way on the Northway while intoxicated, causing a crash that killed two people on Sept. 3.

Dennis M. Ford, 65, was offered a deal in which he would serve an indeterminate prison sentence of 7 to 21 years for a guilty plea to a felony charge of aggravated vehicular homicide. He would also face a determinate prison sentence of seven years, followed by three years of post-release supervision, for a violent felony charge of second-degree assault.

Those sentences would run concurrently to one another.

Police said Ford was driving his 2017 Mini Countryman north while in the southbound lane on the Northway in Chester at about 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 3, when he crashed head-on with a 2004 Volvo XC70 traveling south.

The two passengers in the Volvo were pronounced dead at the scene. They were identified as Matthew G. Huff, 27, of Westfield, New Jersey, and Kerry O'Reilly, 31, of Dorchester, Massachusetts. The driver Lauren Huff, 31, was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington by helicopter after the accident, according to police.

Ford was airlifted to Albany Medical Center following the accident.

As a part of the plea, Ford would also be obligated to pay a surcharge of $325 or restitution if it is being sought in the case. He would also be required to submit a DNA sample and pay a $50 DNA fee.

The plea deal offer came about during a conference for Ford’s case that took place on Monday, according to Judge Robert Smith. He mentioned discussions of license sanctions for Ford, which could include an ignition interlock device.

Smith indicated that could be discussed further, but First Assistant District Attorney Matthew Burin, who is representing the prosecution in this case, said that it was his understanding that license sanctions and use of an ignition interlock device would be required as a result of the current offer.

Smith said that the prosecution agreed to extend the offer until March 16 at 9:30 a.m. to allow Ford to discuss the matter further with his attorney, Brian Pilatzke, first assistant public defender with Warren County.

“That’s going to give you and Mr. Pilatzke a couple of more weeks to talk about that proposed offer to see if that is acceptable to you,” Smith said.

Smith stated that Ford would be able to submit a counteroffer for the prosecution to consider as well, but through his conversations with the prosecution he feels that the current offer is their “firm offer.”

Burin said that while he feels the offer is fair for this case, the prosecution is willing to listen to any counterproposal and take it into consideration.

There are outstanding motions that Smith said he needs to consider and issue a decision. While not going into more details on those motions, he said he will have a decision ready for Ford’s March 16 court appearance.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

