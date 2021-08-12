Plea negotiations ongoing in case of accused Glens Falls insurrectionist

The case of the Glens Falls man accused of illegally entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection has been delayed two months so federal prosecutors can continue to sift through evidence and discuss a potential plea agreement.

James Bonet appeared via videoconference for a brief hearing Thursday in U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia.

He was among a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of President Joseph Biden, according to federal prosecutors.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexis Loeb requested a 60-day continuance in the case so prosecutors can continue to process evidence in Bonet’s case, which overlaps with hundreds of other cases stemming from the insurrection.

More than 500 people have been charged in connection to the insurrection, which resulted in injuries to more than 100 police officers.

Loeb said new evidence has been uncovered in the case, including closed-circuit video of Bonet inside the Capitol. She noted conversations about a potential plea deal were still ongoing.

Bonet’s lawyer, Federal Public Defender Lisa Peebles, did not object.