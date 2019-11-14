FORT EDWARD — The Texas-based plastics company looking to set up shop at the former General Electric Co. dewatering site is seeking more than $1 million in property tax breaks over 10 years and an $871,500 sales tax exemption from the Warren & Washington Industrial Development Agency, records show.
In its application to the IDA for exemptions, W.L. Plastics Corp. has called the financial assistance "critical" in determining whether it will actually buy the property and develop a manufacturing center in Fort Edward.
In the proposed agreement attached to the application, the company offers to pay $2,392,252 in taxes over 10 years. That takes into account a 50% discount on the property's assessed value for the first five years, with progressively smaller discounts over the next five years.
The agency will discuss W.L. Plastic's application for the exemptions at its meeting at 4 p.m. Monday in the Washington County Municipal Center's Board of Supervisors Chambers, 383 Broadway, Building B in Fort Edward.
Dave O'Brien, co-chairman for the IDA, said Thursday the entire board will decide what type of exemptions the plastics company may get.
"I'm in support of a company to come to Washington County that's going to help utilize that Fort Edward piece of land," O'Brien said.
It is standard practice, he added, for a company to compare incentives at other sites and explore whether a move is "economically worth their while."
Travis Whitehead, a member of the IDA, said in an email that it's "almost required for a company to say that without assistance they would not come here."
You have free articles remaining.
"In this case, I believe there is ample evidence that they considered other Northeastern locations outside of NY," Whitehead continued. "I also believe that this is a good fit for both the company and the area, and that I am in full support of temporarily reducing taxes in order to encourage the move."
The application also includes more detail about what a W.L. Plastics Corp. manufacturing plant could look like in Fort Edward.
The company plans to utilize the buildings on site and build an addition. The estimated cost of the entire project is about $15,685,000, which includes the property's purchase price, which the application suggests could be around $685,000 for about 23 acres and the buildings.
A Fort Worth, Texas, plastics manufacturer plans to start construction before the end of the year on a new manufacturing facility at the former General Electric Co. dewatering site in Fort Edward.
W.L. Plastics Corp. expects to acquire everything by Dec. 1, according to its application, and complete its setup of the manufacturing plant by July 1, 2020.
The plant would create 50 full-time jobs, with salaries ranging from a minimum of $30,000 for administrative positions to $125,000 for managers.
The application also shows an environmental assessment was done by Civil and Environmental Consultants New York the winter and early spring of 2019.
W.L. Plastics Corp. had consultants test for PCBs and other pollutants, based on the history of the site. Most samples did not detect PCBs. A few did, but at levels below concern based on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's regulations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.