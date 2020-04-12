Plastics company seeks additional land for project at old dewatering plant

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

The plastics company that plans to build at the site of the old dewatering facility in Fort Edward is interested in acquiring additional property for the project.

Hampton Supervisor Dave O’Brien, chairman of the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency board, said WL Plastics is may want to purchase two additional parcels.

“They want to make sure the traffic flow is good for their trucks, tractor-trailers and shipping,” he said at Wednesday’s meeting of the IDA Executive Committee, which was held via teleconference because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

O’Brien was set to have a conference call with officials from the plastics company later in the week to discuss the issue.

The process for closing on the initial parcels that WL wants to acquire to build its plant is moving along, according to O’Brien. The next step is for the parcels, located in Kingsbury, to be subdivided. That requires approval by the Kingsbury Planning Board.

“They are going to hopefully look at doing a subdivision hopefully in the first part of May (and) to close in August,” he said.