Plastics company seeks additional land for project at old dewatering plant
0 comments

WL Plastics seeks additional parcels for plant at old dewatering facility site

An aerial view of the former dewatering plant site in Fort Edward is seen. WL Plastics plans to build a plant there and is interested in acquiring some additonal property to have sufficient room for its tractor-trailers to access the site. 

 Courtesy photo

The plastics company that plans to build at the site of the old dewatering facility in Fort Edward is interested in acquiring additional property for the project.

Hampton Supervisor Dave O’Brien, chairman of the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency board, said WL Plastics is may want to purchase two additional parcels.

“They want to make sure the traffic flow is good for their trucks, tractor-trailers and shipping,” he said at Wednesday’s meeting of the IDA Executive Committee, which was held via teleconference because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

O’Brien was set to have a conference call with officials from the plastics company later in the week to discuss the issue.

The process for closing on the initial parcels that WL wants to acquire to build its plant is moving along, according to O’Brien. The next step is for the parcels, located in Kingsbury, to be subdivided. That requires approval by the Kingsbury Planning Board.

“They are going to hopefully look at doing a subdivision hopefully in the first part of May (and) to close in August,” he said.

Kara Lais, attorney for the IDA, said Kingsbury is not having any meetings scheduled because of COVID-19 but will schedule one once there is an item on the agenda.

Board member Michael Wild wondered if the additional property would impede the sale of the other properties.

O’Brien did not think it would have any effect.

“They’re not going to build there,” he said. “They just want to make sure their trucks can flow there without any impediments. It would not impact anything else.”

O’Brien said there is the possibility that the project could be delayed in light of the current economic circumstances. The IDA may have to revisit the payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement in light of that fact and if WL Plastics buy the other parcels.

In a related matter, Lais said she is reviewing a proposed deed from the Environmenal Protection Agency for transfer of the loop road that surrounds the site. The IDA wants to take over ownership of the road and give a permanent easement to WL Plastics.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

