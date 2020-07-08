Plastics company pulls out of plan to locate at old dewatering plant

The property was used when General Electric was dredging a 40-mile section of the upper Hudson River to remove PCBs. The EPA owned a portion of the road is known as Lock 8 Way, which extends from near the former processing facility in the town of Fort Edward, north into the town of Kingsbury, where it ends near the intersection with Route 196.

Hampton Supervisor Dave O’Brien, chairman of the Warren-Washington IDA, said WL's decision to back out came as a surprise.

“It’s a big loss,” he said.

O’Brien said the company was re-evaluating its costs. It has a lot of their business in oil and gas, which has fallen off substantially. Terminating the project was very painful for them.

“They are looking at what they have to do to make the company survive. This was a decision that came over the past week,” he said.

The Fort Edward project would have been a way to diversify their product line, but WL Plastics is not able to do it.

“They can’t invest money to expand,” he said.

He said that the company was very honest and upfront about its intentions and was complimentary about the reception it received from Washington County.