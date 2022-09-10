Plasma donation bank eyes old Aldi location

QUEENSBURY — The former Aldi building on Quaker Road has been vacant since the grocery chain relocated in 2019 to the former Toys R Us location on Route 9, but the space may soon see a very different business inside.

A Louisiana-based company called Immunotek Bio Centers goes before the Queensbury Planning Board on Sept. 20 for a public hearing on the plans it has proposed for a blood plasma donation facility at the site of the former grocery store at 176 Quaker Road.

The plans propose no major changes to the building or parking lot areas, only to transition from a grocery retailer to a health facility.

The business would operate initially only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and later extended to 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The company plans to hire 30 local employees, with 22-25 on site during business hours. The facility will house 36 beds with between 24 to 40 blood donors inside at a time.

On Sept. 20, a public meeting will be at the Queensbury Activity Center on Bay Road at 7 p.m., where residents will have the opportunity to voice opinions on the project.