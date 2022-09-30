Plasma donation bank approved in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — A plan for a blood plasma donation bank at the building that once housed the Aldi grocery store is moving forward.

The Queensbury Planning Board on Sept. 20 approved site plans submitted by Immunotek Bio Centers to reuse the property on Quaker Road.

Erik Sandblom, of SRA Engineers, told the board “very little changes” are planned for the site. According to the plans, the building would simply be repurposed to accommodate the new business.

Board Chairman Stephen Traver said he was happy to see a business coming to the vacant building.

“I actually thought this was pretty neat when I saw it because that poor building has just been sitting there,” Traver said. “Every time I drive by, I think, ‘What could we use that for?’ and this never would have occurred to me.”

Sandblom said the company isn’t like most that come in and alter the building. It prefers to use what is there and make it work for their intended purpose.

“They have already evaluated all the existing infrastructure like water and sewer and no changes are needed,” he said.

Traver questioned whether the building would need an emergency power source, but the company said it would remove the plasma from the building and transport it to a freezer truck that will be on call for power outages.

The board also asked how the company intended to find enough plasma donors to fill their quotas.

“We plan to start with 12 beds and expand from there,” said Aaron Renshaw, director of real estate acquisitions at Immunotek Bio Centers, via speakerphone.

The Louisiana-based company proposed initially operating the business from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and later extending the hours of operation to 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Immunotek plans to hire 30 local employees, with 22 to 25 on site during business hours. The facility will house 36 beds with between 24 to 40 blood donors inside at a time.

The closest Immunotek facilities are located in Binghamton and Syracuse.

The board approved the project unanimously.

The building has been vacant since the grocery chain relocated in 2019 to the former Toys R Us location on Route 9 in Queensbury.