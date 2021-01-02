Plans to purchase green space in heart of downtown Glens Falls 'not out of the question' says Mayor Hall

The subdivision and future development of 333 Glen St. — which is home to Monument Square and adjacent parking garage — has been debated since the proposal first came before the Planning Board in October.

Planning Board members tabled the proposal twice last year over concerns about the future development of the site. Board members are expected to vote on the proposal at their next meeting, which will take place sometime after January.

In August, Patten presented plans to the city’s Common Council to build an apartment complex at the site, which would include an underground parking garage for residents and mirror the footprint of old Glens Falls Insurance building, which was razed in 1976.

Patten’s plans would require a change in the city’s zoning laws, which currently allow the development of retail space, gas stations and apartment buildings three stories or less, so long as the Planning Board approves the plans.

But in their letter, the working group points to the Downtown Vision and Development Strategy, a 2013 study that lays out the need for affordable housing within the city and calls for the expansion of green space surrounding City Hall.