Plans to purchase green space in heart of downtown Glens Falls 'not out of the question' says Mayor Hall

GLENS FALLS — City officials are not ruling out the possibility of purchasing a small piece of green space in the heart of downtown where a local developer has plans to build a 64-unit apartment complex.
In a letter submitted to the city’s Planning Board last month, a working group assembled last year to advise Mayor Dan Hall on economic development projects near the city’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative project on South Street said they have no objections to the subdivision of 333 Glens St., but expressed concerns about references to the site’s future development.
Queensbury-based developer Chris Patten has plans to purchase the property and seek approval to build a five-story, 64-unit apartment complex on the green space, which sits on the corner of Glen and Bay streets next to the historical Episcopal Church of the Messiah directly across from City Park.
“We ask that the application be modified to remove the language that references ‘subdividing a portion of existing parcel for future financing and possible development’ as well as any additional information provided in other parts of the application that reference a future planned development being proposed by Patten Property Management, LLC or any other developer,” the letter reads.
The working group is made up of Hall; Councilwoman-at-Large Jane Reid; Susanne Kasitch, the city’s controller; Patricia Tatich, an associate planner with Warren County Planning; Jim Thatcher, a manger of community development with C.T. Male Associates who oversees the city’s local development agencies; and Judy Calogero, a member of the EDC Warren County.
The subdivision and future development of 333 Glen St. — which is home to Monument Square and adjacent parking garage — has been debated since the proposal first came before the Planning Board in October.
Planning Board members tabled the proposal twice last year over concerns about the future development of the site. Board members are expected to vote on the proposal at their next meeting, which will take place sometime after January.
In August, Patten presented plans to the city’s Common Council to build an apartment complex at the site, which would include an underground parking garage for residents and mirror the footprint of old Glens Falls Insurance building, which was razed in 1976.
Patten’s plans would require a change in the city’s zoning laws, which currently allow the development of retail space, gas stations and apartment buildings three stories or less, so long as the Planning Board approves the plans.
But in their letter, the working group points to the Downtown Vision and Development Strategy, a 2013 study that lays out the need for affordable housing within the city and calls for the expansion of green space surrounding City Hall.
“The strategy calls for new commercial and residential development in downtown, but the vision clearly recognizes the significant value of ‘green space,’ including the vacant lots in the Park District that extend across from the library to the area surrounding the Church of the Messiah on Glen Street,” the letter reads.
The letter goes on to say the property sits in the Three Squares Historic District, which the 2013 strategy calls to preserve. The city, the letter reads, is also looking into the possibility of expanding park space near City Hall.
“Plans are also underway to investigate the potential for expanding public park space near City Hall and the library to create additional green space that can be used for festivals, special events, passive recreation and other activities that are open to the public and attract visitors,” the letter reads.
Asked Thursday whether he approved of Patten’s plans, Hall said he had concerns about the size of the project, but said he would leave the decision up to the Planning Board.
But it’s possible the city would purchase the property in the future, Hall said.
“It’s definitely not out of the question,” he said.
Residents have been vocal in their opposition of the property’s development, arguing in letters submitted to the Planning Board that the city should preserve the green space rather than allow a project that would fundamentally alter downtown from being approved.
Others, however, have argued that Patten’s plans would be pivotal for the city’s growth, particularly as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take a toll on the city’s economy.
“I can imagine if we took a poll of every shop keeper, restaurant owner and service provider downtown they would be all for 100+ new residents in walking area to their commercial establishments,” one resident wrote in a letter to the Planning Board dated Nov. 28, 2020.
“We all know that our high school has lost 100s of students in recent years as demographics change. Let’s encourage more tax paying developers like Mr. Patten to offset the trend of smaller families. I fear that if we discourage motivated local developers from these projects that we will be at the mercy of the state to provide development in a COVID-19 budget crisis,” the letter continued.
