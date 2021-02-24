Plans to develop Glens Falls green space unveiled

But the city has since expressed interest in purchasing the property in order to preserve it as green space, and even asked the Planning Board to require the city to get the first opportunity to purchase the property as a condition of granting the subdivision.

The Planning Board rejected the request.

Mayor Dan Hall said he has heard from several residents who are in favor of keeping the space as it is.

He added that he has spoken with Patten about potentially building the apartment complex in a different part of the city, but Patten has rejected the idea.

“I think he kind of has his heart in it. He wants to do it. We’re trying to work with him to get him to do something else because we feel, for the community, we should try to keep that as green space,” Hall said.

Patten’s new plans adhere with the city’s zoning laws, and a site plan review application filed with the city indicates he is willing to work with Planning Board members to bring the project to fruition.