Plans to build Glens Falls skate park being discussed

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Plans for the park are still in development, although Bullard presented her idea this week to the city’s Recreation Committee, whose members appeared interested in learning more.

Mayor Dan Hall said the idea of building a skate park in the city has been discussed before, but no formal plans have ever been submitted.

Hall said more research is needed on a location but added the city would likely support the project so long as a detailed plan was submitted that included ways to fund the project.

“I think we would be supportive as long as we have the proper plan and financing and location and so on,” he said.

Bullard is hoping to have a meeting with city officials soon for more discussion.

In the meantime, she is going to launch a social media campaign, seeking input from residents. She’s also looking into fundraising and grants that may be available.

Bullard said she has been talking with residents and has received positive feedback, although she recognizes not everyone will like the idea.