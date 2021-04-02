Plans to build Glens Falls skate park being discussed

GLENS FALLS — When Kimberly Bullard learned that her daughter’s friend was getting in trouble for skateboarding around the city, she had an idea.
Why not build a skate park in Glens Falls?
“I think Glens Falls being a walking school district, and being, obviously, a city, a lot of kids skateboard in the area … so I kind of took it on as a personal situation,” Bullard said.
The Queensbury resident has been researching what it would take to bring a skate park to the city and visiting parks in neighboring communities to get ideas about designs and needed materials.
Bullard, a local real estate agent and president of the Glens Falls PTSA, has also been scouting locations that could accommodate a skate park and believes she has found one at Montcalm Street Park.
The small green space, which sits between Orville and Montcalm streets, is within walking distance of Glens Falls schools and the Glens Falls Youth Center, making it the “perfect little location,” Bullard said.
The park has a pair of basketball courts and a small playground, which Bullard said could be relocated to make room for the skate park.
“We don’t want to get rid of anything. We just want to push it over and add the skate park,” she said.
Plans for the park are still in development, although Bullard presented her idea this week to the city’s Recreation Committee, whose members appeared interested in learning more.
Mayor Dan Hall said the idea of building a skate park in the city has been discussed before, but no formal plans have ever been submitted.
Hall said more research is needed on a location but added the city would likely support the project so long as a detailed plan was submitted that included ways to fund the project.
“I think we would be supportive as long as we have the proper plan and financing and location and so on,” he said.
Bullard is hoping to have a meeting with city officials soon for more discussion.
In the meantime, she is going to launch a social media campaign, seeking input from residents. She’s also looking into fundraising and grants that may be available.
Bullard said she has been talking with residents and has received positive feedback, although she recognizes not everyone will like the idea.
“If someone doesn’t want a skate park in Glens Falls at all, I would say to them that we have a population of skaters that are getting kicked out all over the city. Why not give them a place to go that is acceptable and that they can use?” she said.
Bullard can be reached via email at: kimbmyrealtor@gmail.com.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.