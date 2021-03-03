Plans to build four-story apartment complex in Glens Falls tabled

But Patten said the property has always been privately owned, and he has the right to develop the parcel.

He added he has plans to address stormwater runoff as well as an agreement with 333 Glen Street Associates to accommodate parking for up to 80 vehicles, and that he’s willing to work with city officials to address any concerns relating to the project.

“I will work with the city. I want to work with everyone on the Planning Board. I want to go through sketch-plan review. I want to build something that is beautiful and historic and compliment the church,” Patten said.

Most of the Planning Board declined to comment on the project, citing the need to see additional plans, but one member, Ethan Hall, said it’s possible for Patten to build his project while addressing all the concerns raised.

"I think that there's certainly things that could be done and I think Chris's track record does show that he will put the time in, put the effort in, and make something that's going to be a nice feature for the city," he said.

Peter Accardi, another Planning Board member, said the project has a “good layout,” and that he didn’t understand the objections surrounding the proposal.