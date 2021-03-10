Plans to bring dog park to Glens Falls progressing

He added that he plans to meet with an architect to discuss what exactly is needed to construct a dog park.

Fifth Ward Councilman Jim Clark, who chairs the special projects committee, told council members during Tuesday’s meeting that the committee is currently assessing possible locations for the dog park that have been suggested by residents through the ‘Dacks Dog Park Facebook group started by Murphy in January.

“He (Murphy) gave us a list of potential areas and we’re going to reach out to the mayor and council on those areas to find out if they are viable or if they aren’t viable based on various reasons,” Clark said.

He added: “We would bring that back to him so he has some sort of guide to create a team of people to come up with some ideas and plans for those locations.”

Murphy was inspired to bring a dog park to Glens Falls after realizing there was no place for dogs to run free within the city while working as a volunteer on the set of Animal Planet’s “Puppy Bowl,” which was filmed last October at Cool Insuring Arena.