Plans to bring dog park to Glens Falls progressing

GLENS FALLS — Efforts to build a dog park somewhere in the city have been gaining traction in recent weeks, though it will likely be some time before a formal proposal to construct the park is brought before the Common Council.
Jim Murphy, a city resident who began circulating an online petition to bring a dog park to the city earlier this year, said he met with the city’s special projects committee this week to discuss the feasibility of constructing a dog park somewhere in the city.
“We had a nice outline discussion about the feasibility and the city’s interest and got some feedback on the next steps,” he said.
Murphy, the owner of Craft on Wheels, said there appears to be interest in the project, but added that city officials have concerns about paying for the dog park due to financial constraints brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
He’s currently sorting through the logistics of launching a fundraiser to pay for the project, including whether he needs to start a nonprofit in order to collect funds or if there are any local foundations that can help raise the money.
“We just have to figure out that little piece of the puzzle. It shouldn’t be hard,” Murphy said.
He added that he plans to meet with an architect to discuss what exactly is needed to construct a dog park.
Fifth Ward Councilman Jim Clark, who chairs the special projects committee, told council members during Tuesday’s meeting that the committee is currently assessing possible locations for the dog park that have been suggested by residents through the ‘Dacks Dog Park Facebook group started by Murphy in January.
“He (Murphy) gave us a list of potential areas and we’re going to reach out to the mayor and council on those areas to find out if they are viable or if they aren’t viable based on various reasons,” Clark said.
He added: “We would bring that back to him so he has some sort of guide to create a team of people to come up with some ideas and plans for those locations.”
Murphy was inspired to bring a dog park to Glens Falls after realizing there was no place for dogs to run free within the city while working as a volunteer on the set of Animal Planet’s “Puppy Bowl,” which was filmed last October at Cool Insuring Arena.
An online petition he created has gained more than 2,200 signatures since launching in January and the Facebook group has over 400 members.
A number of possible locations for the dog park have been proposed, including Murray Street Park, Crandall Park and Haviland Cove. There’s also interest in constructing the park somewhere in the downtown area or over by East Field, Murphy said.
He added that it’s too early to determine an exact location for the park, but the goal is narrow the potential locations to just two or three before presenting a proposal to the Common Council sometime in the spring.
“I’d say there are four or five on the short list now and the goal is to get it down to two or three and then engage with the city,” Murphy said.
