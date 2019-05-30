{{featured_button_text}}
The new Common Roots brewery, designed by Phinney Design Group, has been approved by the South Glens Falls Planning Board.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — After a whirlwind review process, the new Common Roots brewery was approved Wednesday by the South Glens Falls Planning Board.

The brewery on Saratoga Avenue was largely destroyed in a brewing-related fire on March 25. It will be demolished, and construction will begin in June.

The new $3 million building will be slightly larger, with more room for brewing. There will also be glass — rather than a wood wall — separating the taproom from the brewing so that customers can see the beer being brewed.

The plan by the Phinney Design Group was completed quickly, and the village Planning Board held a special meeting to finish the review of the plan faster than normal.

Common Roots praised the planners’ quick work in a Facebook post after getting village approval.

“Thank you to Phinney Design Group for sharing our vision and demonstrating efficiency in putting this plan together, and to the village of South Glens Falls for approving it,” the post said. “Most importantly, thank you to all of you for your unwavering support over the last few months. We would not be where we are today without you.”

Earlier this month, the brewery opened in a smaller space near the original location. That spot, 30 Saratoga Ave., will be Common Roots’ temporary home for about the next year, until construction is complete. The new home has a larger taproom but less space for brewing, so the company is also renting space in other breweries for some of its brewing.

The company's owners said in their Facebook post that things were going much better than they had expected.

“March 25th still feels like yesterday. We never thought in our wildest dreams we'd be back on our feet in a temporary brewery and taproom just a few weeks later,” they said in the post.

The fire was traced back to an exhaust pipe that vented hot air out of brewing equipment.

