Plans for Kingsbury apartment complex tabled over minor engineering concerns

Robert Dingham, the chair of Planning Board, said numerous comments have been submitted to the board as well, all of which have been added to the official record.

The town’s planning and zoning administrator, Todd Humiston, said residents can continue to send emails and letters to his office and added that he would be willing to meet with neighbors in person to address individual concerns.

“If you have concerns that are specific to your property, please include your contact information because I would like to come out and see those concerns and possibly bring the town engineer if need be,” he said.

Nearly 60 people attended Wednesday’s virtual Planning Board meeting, many of whom were looking to express their concerns over the project.

No one, however, was given the opportunity to speak about the project since the matter was tabled.

Doty said neighbors he has spoken with are frustrated they weren’t given a chance to speak, but noted he believes town officials will likely have a better understanding of how individual property owners will be impacted by the proposed development.

“I just think everything is kind of now pushed forward to the next meeting,” he said. “Nothing really changed here except maybe the Town Board will have better information from people about specific concerns about their property.”

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

