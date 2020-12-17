Plans for Kingsbury apartment complex tabled over minor engineering concerns

KINGSBURY — Residents fighting a proposed 252-unit apartment complex along Dean Road were granted a temporary reprieve Wednesday after the project’s developer asked the Planning Board to table the proposal in order to address stormwater concerns raised by the town’s engineer.
But the project is expected to be back on the agenda again as soon as the concerns are addressed, said William Nikas, a Hudson Falls attorney spearheading the project, which calls for 252 two-bedroom apartment units spread out between nine three-story buildings. Half the units would be reserved for senior citizens age 55 and older.
“The town engineer didn’t give us his comments on our stormwater plan until Monday,” Nikas said on Thursday. “That didn’t give our people, our engineer, enough time to tweak our current stormwater plan to address what he wanted to see.”
Nikas has been working on plans to develop the 67-acre property located at 35 Dean Road since 2018 after acquiring the land in 2012. He has previously developed Quarry Circle in 2017, which is home to several one-family houses just down the road from the proposed apartment complex.
The Planning Board has approved various projects for the site — which was once home to a quarry — all of which have fallen through for financial reasons.
A proposed 252-unit apartment complex along Dean Road has some Kingsbury residents raising concerns.
In 2006, the Planning Board approved plans to construct a 351-unit townhouse development spread out between 117 buildings at the site. Five years later, the board approved a different developer’s plans to build a senior and assisted living facility at the site.
Nikas said the changes to his plan are minor and is hopeful the proposal can go before the town’s Planning Board as early as next month for final approval, though he couldn’t say for certain.
“We’re going to try our best to address all of the concerns,” he said.
Residents living along Dean Road have spent much of the last month circulating petitions online and writing letters to Planning Board members in hopes of stopping the project from advancing.
Support Local Journalism
The apartment complex, they say, is not suited for the area and would decrease property values and increase traffic on an already busy road where speeding is a constant problem.
They’ve also expressed concerns about increased flooding from stormwater runoff and strain on the local school, water and sewer districts.
Charles Doty, whose property butts up against the abandoned rock quarry where the complex would sit, said on Thursday that neighbors plan to continue to fight the proposed apartment complex.
“We’re continuing on,” he said. “This gives us more time to build more support and get the word out there.”
Doty said he has collected more than 100 signatures from neighbors opposed to the project, which he has submitted to the Planning Board.
Robert Dingham, the chair of Planning Board, said numerous comments have been submitted to the board as well, all of which have been added to the official record.
The town’s planning and zoning administrator, Todd Humiston, said residents can continue to send emails and letters to his office and added that he would be willing to meet with neighbors in person to address individual concerns.
“If you have concerns that are specific to your property, please include your contact information because I would like to come out and see those concerns and possibly bring the town engineer if need be,” he said.
Nearly 60 people attended Wednesday’s virtual Planning Board meeting, many of whom were looking to express their concerns over the project.
No one, however, was given the opportunity to speak about the project since the matter was tabled.
Doty said neighbors he has spoken with are frustrated they weren’t given a chance to speak, but noted he believes town officials will likely have a better understanding of how individual property owners will be impacted by the proposed development.
“I just think everything is kind of now pushed forward to the next meeting,” he said. “Nothing really changed here except maybe the Town Board will have better information from people about specific concerns about their property.”
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.