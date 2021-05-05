Plans for Glens Falls marijuana dispensary tabled

Under the state’s new marijuana law, municipalities have until Dec. 31 to decide whether to opt out of retail sales of the drug.

It’s unclear whether Glens Falls would move to opt out of the sales, but Mayor Dan Hall has said conversations about the subject are expected to begin in the near future.

But a decision to opt out of retail sales would prevent the city from collecting any sales tax associated with the drug, which some estimate will total more than $350 million annually for the state.

Barkenhagen, the president of the Glens Falls Collaborative who is seeking a seat on the city’s Common Council come November, believes a dispensary will not only create new tax revenue for the city, but will provide a boost to other local businesses as well.

His proposed dispensary, located directly across the street from Cool Insuring Arena, is a short walk from the heart of downtown, where there is ample parking, including city-owned parking lots on Warren and Exchange streets.

Unlike other retail outlets, Barkenhagen said the dispensary would require customers to check in and wait to be served.

Waiting customers, he said, would likely browse local businesses and eat at nearby restaurants, depending on the waiting time.