Plans for Glens Falls marijuana dispensary tabled again

“We think this is a great opportunity to generate revenue for the city. I think we’d be naïve to sit here and think that this particular product is not already being sold and purchased within the municipality. This will give the city a say in how it is conducted, assuming it passes, and also a share of the revenue we anticipate to be very significant,” Becker said.

Planning Board members raised concerns about increased traffic in the area and questioned Barkenhagen about the lack of parking at the building, which is believed to be the oldest in the city.

The building sits directly across the street from Cool Insuring Arena. A small parking lot at the rear will be used but only for handicapped access and deliveries, Barkenhagen said.

Customers will be required to park elsewhere, such as in a city-owned parking garage near Glens Falls Hospital, about two blocks away.

“It helps the other businesses downtown with people walking past them,” Barkenhagen said.

Traffic is also not expected to be an issue, said Becker, who pointed to the influx in vehicles the city sees during events at Cool Insuring Arena.