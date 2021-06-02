Plans for Glens Falls marijuana dispensary tabled again

GLENS FALLS — Plans to open a marijuana dispensary in the city are on hold until city officials determine whether they will allow retail sales of the drug.
The Planning Board on Tuesday again tabled plans for a dispensary at 56 Glen St. to give city officials time to decide whether to allow retail cannabis sales. State lawmakers legalized marijuana for adult use earlier this year as part of the state’s budget.
The plans were tabled without discussion last month, but Robin Barkenhagen and his lawyer, Alexandra Becker, brought them before the board in hopes of receiving feedback and addressing any concerns.
Barkenhagen wants to open the dispensary with his business partner, Brian Bronzino. The pair operate 42 Degrees, a smoke shop located at 206 Glen St.
Days after plans to open a marijuana dispensary near Cool Insuring Arena were tabled by the Planning Board, some Common Council members said they have yet to formulate an opinion on whether to allow retail cannabis sales in the city.
The state’s marijuana law gives municipalities until Dec. 31 to decide whether to opt out of allowing retail marijuana sales. If city officials decide not to allow the sales, the city would not receive any of the expected millions in sales tax revenue.
“We think this is a great opportunity to generate revenue for the city. I think we’d be naïve to sit here and think that this particular product is not already being sold and purchased within the municipality. This will give the city a say in how it is conducted, assuming it passes, and also a share of the revenue we anticipate to be very significant,” Becker said.
Planning Board members raised concerns about increased traffic in the area and questioned Barkenhagen about the lack of parking at the building, which is believed to be the oldest in the city.
The building sits directly across the street from Cool Insuring Arena. A small parking lot at the rear will be used but only for handicapped access and deliveries, Barkenhagen said.
Customers will be required to park elsewhere, such as in a city-owned parking garage near Glens Falls Hospital, about two blocks away.
“It helps the other businesses downtown with people walking past them,” Barkenhagen said.
Traffic is also not expected to be an issue, said Becker, who pointed to the influx in vehicles the city sees during events at Cool Insuring Arena.
“From a parking perspective, the civic center has a capacity for 5,000 people and is used to an influx of cars,” she said. “We do not anticipate this will generate a significant traffic problem.”
Barkenhagen said he will set up a website for the dispensary and expects most sales will take place online, for delivery to customers locally.
“We anticipate that being a major part of the business,” he said.
Because marijuana is still classified as an illegal substance on the federal level, retail cannabis transactions are cash-only. An armed security guard will be on duty, and customers will be required to have an appointment before coming to the shop in person.
A waiting room for customers will be set up at the rear of the building, Barkenhagen said.
“It’s not like a liquor store where you walk in and out,” he said.
The Planning Board tabled the proposal, pending a final decision by the city on whether to opt out of cannabis sales.
It’s unclear when the city will make a final decision.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.