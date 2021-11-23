Plans call for new mixed-use building on Main Street, Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — Joe Leuci, co-owner of Foothills Builders, alongside architectural engineer Matt Huntington, presented plans to the town Planning Board on Thursday night for a three-story mixed-use structure to replace two existing Main Street lots.

Leuci and Huntington displayed blueprints for the proposed space, which would include 22 apartments with retail/office space on the first floor. The plans outline a courtyard for residents to enjoy inside the building, as well as balconies for some two-bedroom units.

The location being proposed is 78-80 Main St. in Queensbury. Currently, a house sits at 80 Main St. with a backyard, driveway and garage, while 78 Main St. only has a small stretch of pavement surrounded by grass.

The plans would involve knocking down the current structure and constructing the three-story building in its place along with 36-41 parking spaces.

The room for parking with the dimensions of the building is the issue Huntington said he came to discuss with the board before submitting a formal application.

He explained that the current requirements for a mixed commercial and residential building of that size need 46 spaces available. The current blueprints show 41 parking spaces available, however Huntington noted that the refuse and snow tool storage area was missing from the plans, which would take up to five additional spaces away from parking.

He was hoping to get the parking requirements waived in the future by the Zoning Board.

Huntington and Leuci received good feedback from the board overall. Vice chairman of the board, Chris Hunsinger, said he especially liked the fresh design concept for the building. All members agreed the building would fit well with the recent construction of the Adirondack Trust Bank on the same block.

Despite the for-sale sign out front, Leuci said he has begun a contract to buy the property.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.