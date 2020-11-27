Planning Board to vote on 333 Glen St. subdivision

GLENS FALLS — The city’s Planning Board on Tuesday will vote on a proposal to subdivide a piece of property near Monument Square, two months after the measure was tabled and concerns were raised that the property would be sold to a local developer who plans to construct a 64-unit apartment complex in the heart of downtown.
The property’s owner, 333 Glen Street Associates, wants to divide the 4.5-acre property and sell off a small piece of undeveloped green space on the corner of Glen and Bay streets, which sits adjacent to the Episcopal Church of the Messiah directly across from City Park.
333 Glen Street Associates, which owns Monument Square and the adjacent parking garage, has been the owner of the property since 2006, according to Warren County property records.
Queensbury-based developer Chris Patten has plans to purchase the undeveloped parcel, where he wants to build a five-story, 64-unit apartment complex that will include an underground parking garage.
Patten presented his plans to the city’s Common Council in August in the hopes of garnering support. The city would have to alter its zoning laws in order for the project to advance.
The property is currently zoned for general commercial use and can accommodate up to three stories.
Plans for the apartment complex would mirror the footprint of the former Glens Falls Insurance Co. building that once stood at the property until it was razed in 1976.
Before Patten could move forward with his plans, the Planning Board must approve the subdivision, which it was reluctant to do on Oct. 6.
Members of the board raised concerns about the future development of the parcel and the loss of green space downtown, despite the property being privately owned and commercially zoned.
“When you look at this again from the planning standpoint, does it make sense to allow that to be developed if possible?” Daniel Bruno, chairman of the Planning Board, said during the October meeting.
The board nearly voted the subdivision plans down, but tabled the proposal after minor environmental concerns were raised.
Members of Church of the Messiah also raised concerns about developing the property, submitting around half a dozen letters in opposition to Patten’s proposal and dividing the property.
They argued an apartment complex would negatively impact the historic church.
But a lawyer for 333 Glen Street Associates argued the subdivision shouldn’t be blocked over future development plans.
Plans to develop the property further would have to come before the Planning Board in the future, and members can then approve or deny.
The Planning Board will meet at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The meeting will be livestreamed via the city’s YouTube page.
