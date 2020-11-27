Planning Board to vote on 333 Glen St. subdivision

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Before Patten could move forward with his plans, the Planning Board must approve the subdivision, which it was reluctant to do on Oct. 6.

Members of the board raised concerns about the future development of the parcel and the loss of green space downtown, despite the property being privately owned and commercially zoned.

“When you look at this again from the planning standpoint, does it make sense to allow that to be developed if possible?” Daniel Bruno, chairman of the Planning Board, said during the October meeting.

The board nearly voted the subdivision plans down, but tabled the proposal after minor environmental concerns were raised.

Members of Church of the Messiah also raised concerns about developing the property, submitting around half a dozen letters in opposition to Patten’s proposal and dividing the property.

They argued an apartment complex would negatively impact the historic church.

But a lawyer for 333 Glen Street Associates argued the subdivision shouldn’t be blocked over future development plans.

Plans to develop the property further would have to come before the Planning Board in the future, and members can then approve or deny.

The Planning Board will meet at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The meeting will be livestreamed via the city’s YouTube page.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

