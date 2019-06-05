{{featured_button_text}}
Future Rock Hill Bakehouse

Matt Funiciello is moving his Rock Hill Bakehouse operations from Moreau to The Shirt Factory annex on Curran Lane in Glens Falls. The building housing the Rock Hill Bakehouse Cafe on Exchange Street, Glens Falls, was sold to local developer Chris Patten, who has opened a new restaurant there.  

 Michael Goot, mgoot@poststar.com

GLENS FALLS — The Planning Board on Tuesday signed off on two projects across the road from each other on Lawrence Street — Matt Funiciello’s plan to relocate his bakery to The Shirt Factory annex and open a vegan café there, and Grey Ghost Bicycles’ project to take over the former Post-Star advertising building.

Funiciello said he wants to open the café by Oct. 1. The first step is for Shirt Factory owner Eric Unkauf to convert the space on Curran Lane end of the annex building.

The plan calls for a roughly 25- to 30-seat café and production space.

Dan Ryan of Vision Engineering explained that the project is being added to the south side of the building on Curran Lane.

Most of the work is internal, but an exterior canopy and sidewalk is proposed. Some exterior lighting will be added to that side of the building and the parking lot reconfigured. Drainage would be improved on the site.

A portion of the existing brick wall will be removed to provide an entrance to the café and the window openings that are covered with wood would be replaced with new windows. Two large openings were originally overhead doors used to move goods when the building was connected to freight lines.

Funiciello plans to sell breads and baked goods, books and albums in the marketplace/café. He will host performances and other events, as in the old location.

Planning Board members were enthusiastic about the project

“I think it’s going to be a nice addition to the neighborhood,” said board member Rachel Murray.

Funiciello closed his café on Exchange Street and sold the building to Chris Patten of Patten Property Development, which reopened the business in April as Exchange Café. 

Grey Ghost Bicycles

Grey Ghost Bicycles also received approval for its project to relocate from 206 Glen St. to the former Post-Star advertising building on Lawrence Street.

Grey Ghost bought the building from Elizabeth Miller in May for $520,000.

Matt Fuller, lawyer for the applicant, told the board that no exterior changes are planned. The bicycle shop will not occupy the entire building, and some space will be rented to other tenants.

“We will have some other complementary businesses in there as we go forward,” he said.

The board also was very complimentary about this project.

“It's a good business for that location,” said board member Ronald Greene. “The bike trail’s there, plenty of parking,” he said. 

