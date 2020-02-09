Planning Board OKs housing authority's new office at Cronin High Rise

The project did not have to come before the Planning Board since the authority is a federal entity and exempt from municipal zoning.

“We want to be a good neighbor downtown,” Landry said.

Landry added that fees from the project would go into the city’s coffers.

He said he hopes that construction of the building would be completed by October for the office to be relocated in November. Then, work could start on the community room.

Landry said this is just the first step of a large capital project.

“All of our high-rises are going to get $5 million to $7 million worth of upgrades,” he said.

Work at the buildings would include replacing the roofs, making the buildings accessible to people with disabilities, adding new amenities, improving the parking lots and installing backup generators so each building would be self-sustaining in case of a major power outage.

The project also includes the demolition of the 50-year-old Larose Gardens apartment complex and replacement with two modern apartment buildings and clubhouse.