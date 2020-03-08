Planning Board likes Maple Street apartments proposal but seeks more details

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Planning Board liked the concept to convert the second floor space of a building at Maple and Cooper streets to apartments, but needed to see more detailed plans before it could grant approval.
Tim Moriarty is seeking to convert the existing 8,000-square-foot second-floor warehouse space at 178-180 Maple St. into six two-bedroom apartments of about 900 square feet each. Moriarty is anticipating that nine residents would live in the apartments.
There is a second parcel of land on Cooper Street that would be used for about 15 parking spaces.
Moriarty told the board last Tuesday that he is planning to do some market research to find out the right rent for the units, but he was thinking of somewhere in the range of $1,100 to $1,200.
“I think they should be affordable. You should have a nice place too,” he said. “Everything is going to be brand new. I want to attract good tenants, new people to the area.”
Moriarty said he was attracted to the project because he liked the overall look of the building.
Warren Nelson, Moriarty’s father-in-law and partner on the project, said they are going to make some improvements on the site including installing rain gardens and plants in order to improve drainage and keep water on the property.
“We’re going to put in a lot of energy to make that work for everyone,” he said.
Board member Ethan Hall said he liked the redevelopment.
“I think it’s going to be a good use for the upstairs of that building,” he said.
The board pointed out that there will have to be handicapped accessible improvements including an elevator or lift.
It also needed to see more specific landscaping and drainage plans and site plans and other items like where snow storage and trash receptacles will be located on the site.
“Everything looks OK, except we need more detail in the site plan,” said board Chairman Dan Bruno.
In addition, the board will need to see renderings for its architectural review.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.