Planning Board chairman: Look for other issues with solar array proposal

MOREAU — Planning Board members are girding for a fight over a 74-acre array of solar panels in a residential zone.
They should look for other reasons to object to the project, beyond the basic issue of whether it’s legal there, Planning Board Chairman G. Peter Jensen said at this week’s meeting.
The board will hold a public hearing on April 19. At their review of the proposal last month, members said they did not think the project met the requirements for a planned unit development. Solar arrays are allowed in planned unit developments but are otherwise not allowed in a residential zone.
But that won’t be enough, Jensen said Monday.
“Don’t have tunnel vision,” he warned. “Because the legality is really not up to us. So think about what else you may want to question.”
The Town Board will decide whether the project qualifies as a planning unit development.
In a planned unit development, multiple uses are allowed even if only one use would fit the zoning for the property. The idea is that the project needs multiple uses, such as apartment buildings next to stores or services. Solar panels are allowed, too, but Planning Board members said solar was intended as a ancillary use, not the full purpose of the development.
Developer U.S. Light Energy has proposed two 5-megawatt solar arrays at 65 Reynolds Road, which is the former Tee Bird South Golf Course. It is zoned residential.
To meet the multiple uses requirement, U.S. Light Energy proposed giving 92 acres of the property to the town for recreation.
Town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz has declined to comment on whether the town would accept the land or has the money to build any recreational amenities on it. He said he would reserve comment until after the Planning Board makes its recommendation.
But Planning Board members said the project is “dead on arrival” if the town won’t turn part of the parcel into a park.
Town Attorney Karla Buettner also questioned the legal basis of the project, saying the owner is required to provided multiple uses in a planned unit development.
“And the owner is not the town. It sounds more like a partnership with the town,” she said at last month’s Planning Board meeting.
The Planning Board will give the Town Board a recommendation within 60 days of the April 19 public hearing, and then the Town Board will hold its own public hearing before voting. The Town Board is not bound by the Planning Board’s recommendation.
