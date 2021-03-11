Planning Board chairman: Look for other issues with solar array proposal

MOREAU — Planning Board members are girding for a fight over a 74-acre array of solar panels in a residential zone.

They should look for other reasons to object to the project, beyond the basic issue of whether it’s legal there, Planning Board Chairman G. Peter Jensen said at this week’s meeting.

The board will hold a public hearing on April 19. At their review of the proposal last month, members said they did not think the project met the requirements for a planned unit development. Solar arrays are allowed in planned unit developments but are otherwise not allowed in a residential zone.

But that won’t be enough, Jensen said Monday.

“Don’t have tunnel vision,” he warned. “Because the legality is really not up to us. So think about what else you may want to question.”

The Town Board will decide whether the project qualifies as a planning unit development.

